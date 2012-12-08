The Justice Department Is Considering A Totalitarian Social Media Policy For Its Workers

Photo: steel_chas via flickr

Department of Justice employees might soon have to wait days to send a tweet and nearly a week to write a blog post if new social media guidelines get passed.The department is drafting new social media rules that will give officials two days to review employees’ tweets and five days to approve their blog posts, Diplopundit reported Tuesday.



Plus, social media materials will need a preliminary review and a final review.

The new rules sound like a big jump from the current policy, which focuses on protecting classified information.

Diplopundit speculated the restrictive new policy is a response to the Peter Van Buren saga.

Van Buren was a foreign service officer who wrote a book blasting reconstruction efforts in Iraq, The Washington Post reported in March.

However, State Department spokesman Mark Toner told the Post Wednesday that the new rules simply update an out-of-date policy.

