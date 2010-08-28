Department Of Justice Not Ready To Sign Off On Google's ITA Acquisition

Photo: MSNBC

The U.S. Department of Justice has issued a second request for information about Google’s acquisition of airline search company ITA, the company just announced on its public policy blog.Google announced the acquisition almost two months ago; this second request for information means the regulatory delay still has a ways to go.



Antitrust experts expect the deal to pass muster, ultimately, but perhaps with conditions. Since Google will likely contest any limitations imposed by the DOJ, it could be a while before the deal is closed.

But, then, Google is used to that by now.

