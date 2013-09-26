Department Of Defence Reportedly 'Furious' That FBI Released Video Of Navy Yard Shooting

The U.S. Department of Defence is reportedly “furious”that the FBI released video footage of the Navy Yard shooter earlier today, according to Jennifer Griffin, national security correspondent for Fox News.

A senior Pentagon official told Griffin that the release of the video was “unnecessary” and that it will bring pain to the families of the victims by bringing life back to the shooter, Aaron Alexis.

The video released earlier today during a press conference showed Alexis entering and moving through the Navy Yard facility with a gun, but did not depict any actual violence.

Which isn’t to say it still isn’t disturbing:

The shooting in Washington, D.C. last week left 13 dead, including Alexis. Police believe he was mentally unstable.

