Deontay Wilder was hospitalized after a thorough beating from Tyson Fury, who celebrated his victory at the Hakkasan nightclub in the MGM Grand

Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images Deontay Wilder was sent to a local hospital after his loss.

Deontay Wilder was hospitalized after he was dominated by Tyson Fury on Saturday.

Wilder suffered a cut in his ear, which bled during the fight. His long-time trainer Jay Deas attended the post-fight press conference in Wilder’s place and said he would need stitches.

Tyson Fury, who remains unbeaten after his aggressive masterclass in Las Vegas, left the press conference to party at the Hakkasan nightclub in the MGM Grand casino.

LAS VEGAS – Deontay Wilder was hospitalized after Tyson Fury’s heavy beating left him with an ear injury.

Wilder was second-best throughout the fight and wound up on the canvas multiple times. He stopped on his feet in the seventh round, the end of an aggressive masterclass that Fury produced on Saturday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The American had made 10 defences of his WBC heavyweight world title before he surrendered the belt to Fury. Wilder was absent from the post-fight press conference in Las Vegas, and The Athletic reporter Mike Coppinger tweeted that it was because he was sent to “local hospital.”

Coppinger said: “Deontay Wilder is headed to a local hospital for examination of an apparent ear injury along with general observation following a knockout defeat and seven rounds of punishment.”

Deontay Wilder is headed to a local hospital for examination of an apparent ear injury along with general observation following a knockout defeat and seven rounds of punishment. Wilder won’t appear at the post-fight news conference #WilderFury2 — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) February 23, 2020

Wilder’s long-time trainer Jay Deas, who attended the press conference in place of his fighter, said the boxer had a tear in the ear.

“It may have affected his equilibrium [in the fight],” he said. “He’s going to get a couple stitches there.”

The loss means Wilder’s record falls to 42 wins (41 KOs) against 1 loss (1 KO) and 1 draw.

Fury, the winner, advanced his record to 30 (21 KOs) against 1 draw, unbeaten. He left the press conference to celebrate victory at the Hakkasan night club in the MGM Grand.

