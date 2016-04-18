They helped elect President Obama and now they sell legal cannabis -- Meet Colorado's marijuana power couple

Wanda James and Scott Durrah were seasoned entrepreneurs before they became the first African Americans to own a cannabis dispensary and edibles company in Colorado.

They came from the restaurant industry in Los Angeles and Colorado, with Scott serving as chef. Over the last twenty years, Wanda also established herself in politics, rising to be the National Finance Committee for President Obama. She now applies that experience to her consulting company, the Cannabis Global Initiative.

The cannabis industry has allowed them as a couple and business partners to pursue their three greatest passions: food and health, social justice, and enjoying marijuana.

Produced by Sam Rega. Edited by Alana Kakoyiannis. Production manager Lauren Browning.

