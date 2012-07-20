Denver Shooting Survivor Posts Images Of Injuries To Reddit

This post is at the top of Reddit: “I am one of the 50 wounded in the aurora theatre shooting. Here are a few photos of my lucky but nonetheless terrifying brush with death. My thoughts go out to those less fortunate than me.”



User “themurderator” elaborated in a comment:

no one will believe me until i post the picture, but i was there and i was shot… well, grazed really. i’m doing all right just a little shook up. me and my girlfriend waited unrtil it seemed the shooting was finished so we were some of the last people out of the theatre and there was a lot of blood. i will do an AMA once i am out of the hospital.

Update: This man was identified as Chris Rapoza, who posted an update about the attack to his Facebook account.

Rapoza posted these pictures on Reddit:

