Denver to distribute retail pot licenses Friday

DENVER (AP) — Denver will begin issuing retail marijuana licenses to businesses.

The Department of Excise and Licenses will issue the first licenses beginning at 8 a.m. Friday in a government step that clears the way for marijuana stores to open Jan. 1.

Denver is one of 19 municipalities and seven counties that will allow retail sales of pot to those 21 and older under voter approved Amendment 64.

Denver officials say 42 businesses have cleared the state and city legal hurdles to open New Year’s Day. Of those businesses, eight are retail shops, 30 are growers and four are infused product manufacturers.

The state’s Marijuana Enforcement Division has approved 348 marijuana business licenses in Colorado, but most won’t be open Wednesday because of local licensing requirements.

Copyright (2013) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

