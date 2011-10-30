Denver Police Fire Rubber Bullets On Occupy Denver Protesters

Photo: YouTube

Denver Police arrested seven people and fired rubber bullets on a crowd of up to 2,000 people marching the steps of the Colorado Capitol building Saturday afternoon.The Denver Post reports that Occupy Denver protesters were marching on downtown for the fourth time in a month when a confrontation with police led to tear-gas, rubber bullets, and mace or pepper-spray being used on Denver citizens and press by police.



According to one source, police scanners reported law enforcement called in backup, claiming that protesters were attempting to use trip wires, and that the group possessed weapons.

Unconfirmed reports say there was a temporary city computer failure, implying Anonymous may have been involved in a retaliation gesture.

The video below shows some of the conflict.

