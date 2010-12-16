"Pieces In Place" For Carmelo Anthony To Be Traded To New Jersey Nets

Photo: AP Images

ABC7 in Denver reports that the Denver Nuggets and New Jersey Nets “have the pieces in place on a potential deal to trade superstar Carmelo Anthony to the Nets.”Citing a team source, the station says the Nuggets have agreed to send Anthony to the Nets for Derrick favours, two first-round picks (perhaps one that they just acquired), and Troy Murphy’s expiring contract.



The deal is contingent on Anthony agreeing to a contract extension with the Nets, which has appeared unlikely.

Masai Ujiri, vice president of basketball operations, told the station “nothing is going on” and said Anthony will be in the Nuggets’ lineup for tomorrow night’s game.

But Channel 7 insists in an “Editor’s Note” that the pieces of the deal are in place and the teams are just waiting on Anthony.

We’ll let you know if anything goes down on the Sports Page

