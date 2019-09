Denver Nuggets forward Danilo Gallinari is Italian, so whenever he hits a big shot he blows a kiss to the bench and his teammates all do this stereotypically Italian-American hand gesture.



It’s so dorky, but so awesome (via Reddit):

Reddit.com/r/NBA

