This power couple helped elect Obama then started a high-end marijuana dispensary

Wanda James and Scott Durrah were seasoned entrepreneurs before they became the first African Americans to own a cannabis dispensary and edibles company in Colorado. The cannabis industry has allowed them as a couple and business partners to pursue their three greatest passions: food and health, social justice, and enjoying marijuana.
