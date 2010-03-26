Denver Law Students Sue U.S. Bureau Of Prisons On Behalf Of Alleged Aryan Brotherhood Leader

For the majority of the last 27 years, Tommy Silverstein has had no human contact.



Convicted of stabbing a guard to death and killing two inmates in three separate instances after his initial incarceration for an armed robbery conviction in 1971, Silverstein has been in solitary confinement since 1983.

But law students at the University of Denver are fighting to get Silverstein back to the freedom of the general prison population, claiming his isolation counts as cruel and unusual punishment.

Denver Post: “We believe it’s a human-rights issue, not to be isolated from other people for such an extended period of time,” said Brittany Glidden, a lawyer and DU fellow who is co-teaching the class with professor Laura Rovner. “Research indicates that isolating people with no human contact for long periods of time is physically and psychologically painful.”

That makes sense, because maximum security inmates are known to be accommodating and sociable, right?

Read more at the Denver Post.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.