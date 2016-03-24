Denver is getting slammed with a blizzard, a day after temperatures hit 70 degrees

The Denver metropolitan area got whalloped with snow on Wednesday, just one day after temperatures hit 70 degrees.

Traffic in the city came to a standstill, and schools and government offices across the city are closed. More than 100,000 customers are experiencing power outages, from Denver to Fort Collins, reports AccuWeather.

The Denver International Airport closed around noon, grounding hundreds of flights.

Snow is accumulating at up to three inches per hour, and the Denver metropolitan area will remain under a winter weather advisory until Wednesday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters are expecting more than two feet of snow before the storm moves on, per the National Weather Service.

The storm will continue to move eastward throughout the week, dumping springtime snow over the Midwest and New England.

Check out what it’s like on the ground in Denver:

#BREAKING Colorado National Guard deployed to help with rescue missions related to today’s storms – @COEmergency

— KKTV 11 News (@kktv11news) March 23, 2016

Tow company just told police dispatchers the wait is about 11 hours for a tow. #cowx

— Dave Perry (@EditorDavePerry) March 23, 2016

LIVE BLOG: Developing blizzard cuts power to 80,000 in Denver area..& it’s Springtime… https://t.co/bGOqJcC0Fo pic.twitter.com/BFvzTLi8Ik

— Stephen O’Daniel (@steveodaniel) March 23, 2016

I don’t know how much snow, but there’s a lot. Near observatory park in Denver. @weather5280 #cowx pic.twitter.com/ZVew3vdz4d

— Will Hoberg (@whoberg) March 23, 2016

How much snow has covered the snow man in a matter of 30 mins. pic.twitter.com/DgarbBsKwu

— THE INNOVATIVE MIND (@blknwhitekeys) March 23, 2016

