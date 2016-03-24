Denver is getting slammed with a blizzard, a day after temperatures hit 70 degrees

Jeremy Berke

The Denver metropolitan area got whalloped with snow on Wednesday, just one day after temperatures hit 70 degrees. 

Traffic in the city came to a standstill, and schools and government offices across the city are closed. More than 100,000 customers are experiencing power outages, from Denver to Fort Collins, reports AccuWeather

The Denver International Airport closed around noon, grounding hundreds of flights. 

Snow is accumulating at up to three inches per hour, and the Denver metropolitan area will remain under a winter weather advisory until Wednesday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters are expecting more than two feet of snow before the storm moves on, per the National Weather Service. 

The storm will continue to move eastward throughout the week, dumping springtime snow over the Midwest and New England. 

Check out what it’s like on the ground in Denver:

 

 

 

 

NOW WATCH: Watch the whole superstorm Jonas hit New York City in just 90 seconds

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.