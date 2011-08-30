HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Scottish Castle Overlooking The Mountains Of Denver Is On Sale For $8.7 Million

Denver CastleYou could have your very own castle.

Photo: Via Sotheby’s

This mountaintop castle in Cherry Hill Village, Colo. could be yours for $8.7 million (via The Denver Channel).The 14,483-square foot home has has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, stunning wood work throughout, a great view of the Colorado mountains and a small waterfall in the backyard.

“By anyone’s definition, owning your own castle must be considered the ultimate in luxury real estate,” the real estate company Fuller Sotheby’s said on its website about the home.

The house is called “A Scottish Castle” and the only thing it’s missing is the moat.

An exterior view of the Scottish Castle

An exterior shot of the house, which has a six car garage

Leading up to the entrance of the house

The front door has beautiful stained glass work

The garden

A small waterfall on the property

A view of the mountains from the home

The main foyer

The living room

The natural stone fireplace in the living room

A view into the great room

A view from above of the great room

The kitchen

The island in the kitchen

Another kitchen shot

The wet bar

The home office

A view of the upstairs from the staircase

The upper level study

The master bedroom

The balcony off the master bedroom

The master bathroom

What woman wouldn't swoon over this closet?

A view of the man's master bedroom closet

The master bedroom sitting area

