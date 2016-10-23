After travelling the world a family turned a public city bus into a gorgeous home

Courtesy Where We Roam From left to right: Scott, Carter, Emily, and Zellie Manning.

• Scott and Emily Manning travelled to 12 countries in 12 months with their son, Carter.

• They bought an old city bus for $3,000 and turned it into a mobile home while Emily was pregnant with Zellie.

• Said bus is currently their permanent residence, as their travels helped them embrace a minimalist approach to life.

For Scott and Emily Manning’s two adorable kids, the classic “The Wheels On The Bus” song takes on a whole new meaning.

The couple spent 12 months travelling to 12 different countries — their infant son Carter in tow — and really took to the minimalist lifestyle of living out of backpacks.

Not wanting to give up this new way of life, they decided to transform an old Denver city bus into a cosy mobile home with their newest addition, Zellie. Said bus is currently their permanent residence, and they document their adventures on their blog, “Where We Roam.”

Scott Manning spoke to INSIDER from his office inside the bus, which is currently based in Oregon.

