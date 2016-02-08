Denver Broncos players slam Cam Newton following Super Bowl win: 'He didn't want it'

The Denver Broncos defence completely neutralized Cam Newton during Super Bowl 50, forcing two fumbles, one interception, and six sacks on the MVP en route to a 24-10 victory.

After the game, select members of the stingy Denver defence bashed Newton’s play, too.

“He didn’t want it,” cornerback Aquib Talib said.

“That’s the way he is,” Danny Trevathan added. “Playing for himself.”

Specifically, they were referring to a key fumble down the stretch in the 4th quarter that sealed the game for Denver. Von Miller forced Newton’s second fumble of the game, and as the free ball bounced around the field, Newton had the opportunity to dive on it but appeared to hold himself back instead of diving into a pile of players.

The Broncos recovered, and turned the play into a touchdown that, following a 2-point conversion, pushed their lead to 24-10 with under four minutes to play.

Here’s the play:

Broncos’ Trevathan: “That’s the way he is. Playing for himself.” Talib: “He didn’t want it.” https://t.co/hJKctOvvZJ — Robert Klemko (@RobertKlemko) February 8, 2016

Newton, who was named MVP one day prior to the Super Bowl, struggled all night to get going offensively. After the game, he abruptly left his press conference. The Broncos players clearly weren’t shy telling reporters how they felt about the star QB.

