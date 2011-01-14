Denver Broncos Hire John Fox As Head Coach

Photo: AP

The Denver Broncos (actually, John Elway) announced that they have hired John Fox to fill the team’s vacant head coaching position next year.Fox was let go by the 2-14 Panthers at the end of this season. He coached in Carolina for nine seasons and compiled a 73-71 record. He led the Panthers to their only Super Bowl in 2003.



Fox replaces interim coach Eric Studesville, who took over in Week 14, after the Broncos fired Josh McDaniels.

Fox has his work cut out for him as the Broncos were an awful 4-12 in 2010. Then again, just this year the Kansas City Chiefs went from an identical 4-12 finish in the AFC West to division champs.

Once he settles in, Fox will have a tough decision to make. Will he stick with Kyle Orton, or continue to groom McDaniels’ pet project, Tim Tebow, into an NFL quarterback?

