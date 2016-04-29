Denver Broncos make last-minute trade to move up in the draft and address their quarterback problem

The Denver Broncos made another move to address their hole at quarterback.

Shortly before the 26th pick in the draft, the Broncos swooped in and traded with the Seattle Seahawks, swapping first-round picks and giving up a third-round pick, to draft Memphis quarterback Paxton Lynch.

Lynch was considered the third best quarterback in the draft, behind Jared Goff and Carson Wentz, the top two picks.

After Peyton Manning retired and Brock Osweiler joined the Houston Texans, the Broncos have been scrambling at quarterback. They traded for Mark Sanchez during free agency, but have since been quiet, exploring trade options with Colin Kaepernick and Sam Bradford, though nothing was ever completed.

Lynch, at 6-foot-7, with perhaps the best arm in the draft, has the tools to develop into a solid quarterback. However, some scouts worried about his IQ as a quarterback after scoring poorly on an IQ test. At the very least, he will provide the Broncos with depth at the most important position, and perhaps challenge for the starting position.

