Denver Broncos Post Videos Of Their Interviews With Prospective New Head Coaches

The all-access age in sports is upon us, and the Denver Broncos are the latest team to take fans behind the scenes.



This week the Broncos put videos up on their Web site of Perry Fewell and Eric Studesville interviewing for their vacant head coach position.

With Rick Dennison and Dirk Koetter set to interview today and Gregg Williams coming in tomorrow, there should be a few more of these on the way.

This is definitely a pretty cool, if surprising, way for a team to connect with its fans.

