The Broncos Are Basically Going To Give Tebow Away For Nothing

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images and www.flickr.com

Tim Tebow is reportedly done in Denver, and the Broncos don’t even care if they can get anything for him.USA Today says that the Broncos are hoping for a fifth-round draft pick at most in exchange for Tebow.



Chris Mortenson said on ESPN (via PFT) that the team will likely release him if they can’t finagle a trade.

And Bleacher Report’s Aaron Nagler points out that teams might as well wait for him to be released instead of trading for him.

So just like that, Tebow has gone from a prized hero to completely worthless.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.