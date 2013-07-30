Home Prices Just Hit An All-Time High In Two Cities

Dallas, Texas

The May Case-Shiller home prices stats are out. Year-over-year, prices climbed by 12.17%.



While this was a hair below expectations, all 20 cities showed increases.

And two cities set new records.

“Dallas and Denver reached record levels surpassing their pre-financial crisis peaks set in June 2007 and August 2006,” read the report. “This is the first time any city has made a new all-time high.”

Here’s a look at the trajectory of Denver prices:

And here’s Dallas:

