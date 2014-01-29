Denver Airport Changes Its Signs To Say 'Omaha!' Because Of Peyton Manning

Denver International Airport is making a simple, topical show of support for their hometown Broncos.

On the departure boards and other signage throughout the airport, they’ve changed each listing of “Omaha” to say “Omaha!” in honour of Peyton Manning.

Manning has yelled, “Omaha!” before about half of his team’s plays in the playoffs. No one knows exactly what it means, although there are a few theories.

Well done, airport. One explanation point makes a world of difference:





