The creepy statue outside the Denver Airport called 'Blucifer' killed the man who created it

The Denver Airport has shut down because of a blizzard.

The surprising winter storm isn’t the first strange story about the Denver Airport.

Conspiracy theorists have claimed the site is everything from the Illuminati headquarters to a hide-out for Nazis.

But one truly disturbing aspect of the airport? The giant horse statue outside.

The statue stands at 32-feet-tall and has glowing red eyes, leading to locals calling him “Blucifer,” according to Slate.

The horse also killed the man who designed it.



Luis Jiménez, a New Mexico sculptor, died in 2006 after the a piece of the horse fell on top of him, pinning him to the ground, local news station The Denver Channel reported at the time. He was 65.

He had been working on the sculpture for more than the decade when the accident occurred, and received $300,000 commission. At the time, he was facing lawsuits for not finishing the artwork on time.



It was later assembled and displayed at the airport, to the horror of Denver citizens.

“The horse’s cobalt colour, glowing red eyes, and fierce face immediately attracted public ire,” according to Slate. “In addition to railing against the Blue Mustang’s ugliness, Denver residents have voiced concerns that the horse is cursed due to its role in Jiménez’s demise.”

