Dentsu Is Buying Aegis Group For $4.9 Billion—Here's Today's Ad Brief

Japanese ad giant, Dentsu, is acquiring London-based Aegis Group for $4.9 billion. Aegis CEO Jerry Buhlmann said, “Together we’re No. 1 in Asia Pacific, No. 2 in Western Europe, the fastest growing agency network in the U.S. and a growing digital leader. Together, the future looks very bright.” Ad Age reports that Dentsu will pay 48 per cent over Wednesday’s closing price at 240 pence a share.



Adweek reports that Twitter is loosening its paid ad requirements by removing its requirement for brands to tweet followers before posting a Promoted Tweet. Read about the pros and cons here.

The share of paid search spend on iPad and other tablet devices increased by almost 40 percent in 2012 Q2, according Marin Software‘s quarterly report. The share of clicks from smart phones and tablets also allegedly increased from 14 to 18 per cent.

There are major changes going on in DDB LA. The shop has parted ways with Nick Bishop and Erik Moe, the agency’s president/CEO and co-chief creative officer. According to an official statement, the split was mutual.

Crispin Porter + Bogusky has promoted longtime vet Dave Swartz to the position of Director of Art and Design. Swartz has worked on Best Buy, Applebee’s, and Windows Phone.

Check out Dow’s new Olympic TV spot, created by DraftFCB Chicago in which a topiary travels to London to realise its Olympic dreams.

The Martin Agency has named Chris Mumford as its EVP, Director of Account Management. He was formerly the SVP/Group Managing Director.

Co: is hiring. Check it out here.

