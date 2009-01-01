Denton's Memo About Selling Defamer and Consumerist

FishbowlNY says Gawker Media owner Nick Denton planned to announce the sale of LA blog Defamer today. Portfolio.com says that’s not true. Denton tells us it’s not true.



Confused? Here’s the email Denton sent to his site leads yesterday about Consumerist and Defamer. Read it and decide for yourself who’s right:

———- Forwarded message ———-

From: Nick Denton n[redacted]er.com

Date: Tue, Dec 30, 2008 at 4:34 PM

Subject: Heads up on Consumerist

To: “[redacted]

Deal will be announced tomorrow. Sale as rumoured to Consumer Reports.

Consumerist has been a resounding editorial success; and Consumer

Reports will better be able to support a site which has such obvious

difficulty in attracting advertisers.

Also, watch out for some Defamer news. Defamer wasn’t for sale but we

received an approach a while back. Discussions on and off for the last

few months. (Surprised that this one didn’t leak till now.) Anyway,

we’re going public with that news tomorrow too.

Those should be the last two significant changes for a while in Gawker’s

editorial operations. It’s been an eventful few months. The merger of

Valleywag. The bonus suspension. Tight 2009 budgets. Reduction in travel

expenses. Responsibility for comments pushed to the sites. The tighter

ledes. And now these two transactions.

I can’t make any promises about next year. I really don’t have a clue

how bad it will get. (January doesn’t look too bad.) But with nine

strong sites — each first or second in their categories, each with over

1m uniques, each growing — we’re about as well-defended as we can be.

We’ve done what needed to be done and was laid out two months ago.

Now hopefully we devote full attention again to the stories. A great

example: Gizmodo’s rumour today that Steve Jobs is sicker than people

think. That knocked $2bn off Apple shares. An amount which puts our own

business dealings in some perspective.

Nick

—

……………..

Nick Denton

President

Gawker Media

917.[redacted]

n[redacted]er.com

……………..

See Also:

Gawker Sells Consumerist To Consumer Reports

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.