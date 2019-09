Having made the smart decision to emphasise more original reporting at Gawker, his flagship media-observation property, new media mogul Nick Denton will now edit the site himself. This will be his second plunge back into the trenches: When Valleywag was dying on the vine last year, Denton also rushed to the rescue.

