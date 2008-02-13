Denton: No Russia Blog Coming

Not sure when exactly this Wired interview was published; We’re just seeing it online now, though it’s got a pub date says Jan. 18. Anyway, it’s news to us! In yet another IM interview with Nick Denton, the blog mogul (#7 on the SAI 100) explains what kinds of posts drive traffic and why he’s definitely not starting his next blog in Russia. Maybe China, but not Russia.



On the rare occasions I ponder my legacy, I think I should set up gossip sites to cover countries like Russa and China. To foment revolution with a drip-drip of snarky stories about corruption. And then I remember that Putin reportedly has people killed.

