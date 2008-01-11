Denton: I Like My Prankster Gizmodo Editor, Not CNET

We’d heard vague rumblings that Gizmodo editor Brian Lam might be in for a wrist-slap or worse after his Jackass-style CES prank, where he (and his team?) cruised the show floor and turned off TV monitors — some of which were being used in live demos — with a remote control device.

It is possible Brian will face some problems next time he wants to review a Motorola device — his TV-zapping seems to have caused particular problems during a MOTO demo. Then again, maybe not: In the brave new world of gadget blogs, Gizmodo is a very big deal — last year Brian was one of just a handful of reporters, including worthies from Wall Street Journal and the New York Times, who got to fondle an iPhone after its MacWorld debut.

Unlikely to chastise Brian: His boss Nick Denton, whose Gawker Media has rarely seen a page view it didn’t like. When we asked him, via IM, whether Brian could expect any punishment, Denton directed us to this post detailing the reasons CES sucks (we agree!). “I have some sympathy,” he wrote. Then he got more verbose:

“I’d rather the Gizmodo team ran into trouble now and then. Better that than the bland compliance to consumer electronics press releases that makes sites like CNET’s so boring.”

An update from Brian, via email:

Everything I want to say is in that post. I will say that motorola press conference was not supposed to be part of the event, which is why there was an apology in there for that. Why leave that in the video? Well the damage was done the moment the clicker went click at Moto. Nothing to do but shake hands and continue working together. Or not. It is up to them.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.