Denton: Hey, Media Companies, The 'Boring Old Web' Is Way More Important Than Your Crappy iPad App

Gawker founder Nick Denton makes a good point in Dan Lyons’ Newsweek story about how publishers are better off worrying about the web than making crappy iPad apps. And it’s true — of all the apps we’ve used on the iPad, the web is by far the best.



“Every single time something new comes out and people wonder what’s the killer app, the answer is the same. It’s the Web every time.The boring old Web,” Denton says, or rather writes, since we were doing the interview via IM, Denton’s preferred mode of communication.

Denton has looked at some of the news-media apps and says he’s unimpressed. “Wasn’t it obvious when one played with the WSJ and Time apps that the apps were a massive step back?” he says. “I loved the look of the Time app, but then I tried to select and copy a paragraph to send to a friend. I did the action automatically, without even thinking.”

And guess what? You can’t do that. “You can’t e-mail. You can’t bookmark. It made me realise how much the experience of reading has changed. Nobody really just reads anymore. They copy text, send links, tweet,” Denton says.

