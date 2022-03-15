Dentists debunk 15 teeth myths

Dentists Dr. John Yoo and Dr. Jason Lin debunk 15 more myths about teeth.

Dentists Dr. John Yoo and Dr. Jason Lin debunk 15 more myths about teeth. They explain how cavities can be reversed, if acidic foods will whiten teeth, and how long fillings last. They also talk about what you should do with a knocked-out tooth — as well as how long you have before it’s gone for good.

Yoo is a pediatric dentist in New York City and New Jersey and cofounder of Beam City Dental and Beam Street Dental. You can learn more about his work here: https://www.beamcitydental.com/about-us/dr-john-yoo/

Lin is an orthodontist in New York City and New Jersey and cofounder of Beam City Dental and Beam Street Dental. You can learn more about his work here: https://www.beamcitydental.com/about-us/dr-jason-lin/