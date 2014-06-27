Denny's Doesn't Understand How The World Cup Works

Denny’s prides itself on being “America’s Diner,” and in typical American fashion, it doesn’t really understand how this whole World Cup thing works.

The company’s Twitter account was live-tweeting throughout the United States men’s soccer team’s 1-0 loss to Germany Thursday afternoon.

At the game’s conclusion, Denny’s posted this tweet in an attempt to sympathize with followers distraught over the U.S. loss:

Of course, there was no reason for sadness.

The United States’ loss, coupled with Portugal’s victory over Ghana, propelled the Americans into the tournament’s knockout stage with a second-place finish in Group G due to the goal differential tie-breaker.

Twitter users were quick to correct Denny’s:

Perhaps the makers of the Grand Slam will do better once the baseball playoffs roll around this fall.

