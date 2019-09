Game, set, match: Denny’s.



Earlier, under the backdrop of the hackings at Jeep and Burger King, MTV pulled a marketing stunt by pretending that its Twitter account was hacked. It also took over another Viacom channel, BET, to pull it off.

Denny’s is not amused.

And now, we’re done here.

Photo: Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.