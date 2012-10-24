Here's What's On Denny's New Hobbit-Themed Menu

In a bid to lure “Lord of the Rings” diehards into its booths, Denny’s is rolling out a Hobbit-inspired menu in to tie-in with the film’s Dec. 14 release.Elvish conversation classes should plan to relocate to the chain starting Nov. 6, when the restaurant introduces a menu with items including “Gandalf’s Gobble Melt,” the “Hobbit Hole Breakfast,” “Frodo’s Pot Roast Skillet,” and a “Shire Sausage” stuffed “Build Your Own Hobbit Slam.”



Ad Age reported that J.R.R. Tolkien’s hobbits’ eating tendencies of two breakfasts (and five other meals) a day were conducive to Denny’s model. The restaurant’s CMO, Frances Allen, told Ad Age, “We just felt with the two breakfasts that whole notion of comfort eating and comfort food [were a fit].”

On top of a television spot and billboards, the chain will begin a blogger initiative by reaching out to LOTR and Hobbit-themed blogs. We at BI will watch the fans’ reactions and report back.

Erwin Penland and Interpublic’s Gotham are working with Denny’s on the campaign.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.