Here Are All The Ridiculous Bacon Dishes On Denny's Latest 'Baconalia' Menu

The Denny’s Baconalia menu is coming back.



Unfamiliar with the Baconalia festival?

Well, back in 2011, Denny’s announced the first version of Baconalia — a bacon-focused menu that went viral. It was a huge success, according to the company.

The folks at Foodbeast were lucky enough to be able to partake in the revamped bacon frenzy before it’s unleashed on America on March 12.

It will likely run for two to three months and feature 12 dishes.

Here’s what they tried:

Caramel Bacon Stuffed French Toast — French toast sandwich with a layer of white chocolate spread and bacon, topped with caramel sauce and diced bacon, with a side of two eggs and two more hickory-smoked bacon strips

Ultimate BLT — sandwich with four strips of pepper bacon, spring greens, tomatoes, avocado and a creamy pepper spread on toasted sourdough

Spicy Pepper Bacon Jack Burger — beef patty with two pepper bacon strips, Pepper Jack cheese, jalapenos, and chipotle sauce

Ultimate Bacon Breakfast — six strips of hickory-smoked bacon, two eggs and hash browns

Bacon Pepper Jack Tilapia — grilled tilapia with fresh spinach sauteed with diced bacon and pico de gallo, topped with Pepper Jack cheese sauce with two sides and bread

BBQ Bacon Mac N’ Cheese Bites — bacon bits mixed into six macaroni and cheese bites, with BBQ sauce and a side of Pepper Jack cheese topped with bacon

Maple Bacon Milkshake — vanilla ice cream, maple-flavored syrup, bacon, and whipped cream

Maple Bacon Sundae — vanilla ice cream with hickory-smoked bacon, a layer of syrup and ice cream, and another layer of bacon

Salted Caramel Brownie Sundae with Bacon — salted caramel brownie with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce and bacon

They said that the Caramel Bacon Stuffed French Toast and the Salted Caramel Brownie Sundae as the best new items they tasted.

And Foodbeast’s Charisma Madarang tells us that the bacon sundae is “just too much good.”

