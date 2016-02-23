A 7-year-old Denny Hamlin wrote a letter saying he wanted to be a Daytona 500 champion when he grows up

Denny Hamlin won his first Daytona 500 on Sunday with a final-lap surge that was one for the ages. It turns out Hamlin has been dreaming about this since he was in elementary school.

Shortly after the race, Hamlin’s mother posted a photo of a letter written by Hamlin in 1987, according to Fox, when he was seven years old. The letter appears to be a typical school assignment in which the children are asked what they want to be when they grow up.

Hamlin’s answer? A Daytona 500 champion. Why? Because at seven years old, Hamlin just loved racing.

Here is the letter:

This was written by @dennyhamlin in elementary school! pic.twitter.com/TMuLboq1SZ

— Mary Lou Hamlin (@11mommalou) February 21, 2016

The letter reads as follows:

The Daytona 500 My wish is to win the Daytona 500. If I won the Daytona 500, I would like it to come true on February 17, 1998. My car would be red, white, blue and gold. Just like Bill Elliott’s car. If I do win the Daytona 500, I could win 1,000,000 dollars. My crew chief would be Gary Barden and my tire changer would be Ernie Elliott. The reason for all of this is because I love racing.

Hamlin was a little off with the year, the colour of his car, and the makeup of his pit crew, but he got the important part right — he is now a Daytona 500 champion.

