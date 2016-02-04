Calgary Flames player suspended 20 games, loses over $564,000 for nasty hit on referee

Scott Davis
Dennis widemanDerek Leung/Getty

On Wednesday, the NHL came down predictably hard on Calgary Flames defenseman Dennis Wideman for his nasty hit on a referee last week.

Though Wideman argued his case at a disciplinary hearing, the NHL suspended him 20 games.

Additionally, Wideman will pay a high price for the hit:

The hit came in the second period, shortly after Wideman took a tough hit of his own. As he skated off the ice toward the bench, he lined up directly behind the ref and cross-checked him, perhaps mad that a foul wasn’t called on the hit he took.

After the game, Wideman said he didn’t see the ref as he skated off the ice.

Here’s the hit:


Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reported that any suspension over six games will likely result in Wideman appealing to a neutral arbitrator.

