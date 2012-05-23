Dennis Rodman's Life Is Still A Wreck And He Has No Desire To Change

Photo: ESPN
Recently, ESPN’s “Outside the Lines” caught up with Dennis Rodman after reports came out that he was both “broke” and “extremely sick,” as his attorneys tried to have money owed to his ex-wife reduced.Rodman last played in the NBA during the 1999-2000 season with the Dallas Mavericks, suiting up for just 12 games before being waived.
The 7-time NBA rebounding champ, who made $27.0 million during his 14-year career, now appears to be making his living endorsing products and partying.
On the next few pages, we will take a look at what Rodman’s life looks like and how he got where he is…
But his life now appears to have a lot of pain. He recently broke down at the Hall of Fame induction ceremonies saying his one regret was not being a better father
Rodman's agent says Rodman goes to clubs 3 or 4 nights a week and that Rodman claims he drinks because he is bored
Rodman claims he was sober for 19 months at one point and tried to get a job in the NBA, only to get rejected because he wasn't the Rodman of old
But even with the pain, he says he doesn't want to change and may go to his grave knowing he didn't even try
