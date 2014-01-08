Dennis Rodman Interview On CNN Devolves Into Incoherent Yelling

Dennis Rodman and 10 other professional basketball players headed to North Korea recently in what has been Rodman’s second trip in two years.

Many call Rodman’s efforts “basketball diplomacy,” but CNN’s Chris Cuomo doesn’t see enough diplomacy going on.

Rodman blew up this morning on CNN during a remote interview as he tried to answer a question about Kenneth Bae, an American who is serving a 15 year sentence in a labour camp on bizarre charges.

Cuomo tried implied Rodman should use his relationship with dictator Kim Jong-un in order to free Bae, and that it would be unwise not to do so when he had the opportunity.

“The one thing about politics, Kenneth Bae did one thing. If you understand — if you understand what Kenneth Bae did,” Rodman said. “Do you understand what he did? In this country?”

“What did he do?” Cuomo said. “you tell me.”

“You tell me,” Rodman said. “You tell me. Why is he held captive?”

“I don’t give a rat’s arse what the hell you think,” Rodman yelled at Cuomo. “You are the guy behind the mic right now. … We are the guys who have to go back to America and take the abuse.”

Friend and colleague Charles D. Smith — who was considerably more collected — had been trying to keep Rodman during the entire interview, but Rodman wasn’t having it, telling Smith several times, “I got this” and “watch this.”

It was something to watch alright:

