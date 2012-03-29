Dennis Rodman Is Broke And 'Extremely Sick' Due To Alcoholism

Photo: Getty Images

Yesterday it came out that Dennis Rodman is broke and “extremely sick.”As it turns out, Rodman’s illness is alcoholism, according to the LA Times. In court documents, his financial advisor, Peggy Williams said:



“In all honesty, Dennis, although a very sweet person, is an alcoholic. His sickness impacts his ability to get work. This case, especially his wife filing for divorce, has put him on a binge that I have never seen before. He is extremely hurt and extremely sick. He is often unable to obtain work because of this sickness. And his sickness is getting increasingly worse.”

Rodman went to court yesterday but avoided jail time for failing to pay child and spousal support. Rodman owes more than $800,000 in back child support and $51,000 in back spousal support.

He will appear in court again on May 29.

