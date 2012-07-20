Dennis Rodman's Father Had 29 Kids With 16 Different Women

Photo: AP Images

Dennis Rodman, who has been in the news lately for his alleged alcoholism and back child support, finally was reunited with his father after an exhibition game in the Philippines, according to the AP. The two haven’t seen each other in 42 years. Rodman’s father, Philander Rodman Jr., has 29 children with 16 different women. Philander was surprised his son agreed to meet him after the game because he tried to meet him once before in 2006 and the basketball player refused.



Philander moved to the Philippines almost 50 years ago where he runs a restaurant.

The two only had time for a handshake and a few words.

