Dennis Rodman Wrote A Children's Book

Photo: Getty Images

NEW YORK (AP) — Dennis Rodman, one of basketball’s most outrageous personalities, has written a book for children.The Hall of Famer’s book, “Dennis The Wild Bull,” came out Wednesday and fans will immediately recognise Rodman’s influence. The large red bull on the cover has flowing red hair, two nose rings, a tattoo and red stubble under his chin.



Rodman says the book teaches kids that it’s OK to be different and that they will be accepted, as he was by teammates in Detroit in Chicago while winning five championships.

And Rodman, whose previous works include titles such as “Bad as I Wanna Be” and “I Should Be Dead by Now,” laughs at the notion of himself as a children’s author, saying that “to write a children’s book with all the wild things I do and make it believable was pretty much incredible.”

