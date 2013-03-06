Dennis Rodman Reportedly Kicked Out Of NYC Bar After Waving Around A Signed Copy Of Kim Jong Un's Manifesto

Photo: ABC

Dennis Rodman was kicked out of the Time Hotel bar in Manhattan last night for loudly praising North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Page Six reports.



A witness told the paper that Rodman — who has had a drinking problem in the past — was being a “total jerk,” adding:

“He was at the bar at Serafina for three hours. He kept saying what a nice guy Kim is, and how Kim just wants to talk to President Obama about basketball. He was waving around a signed copy of the dictator’s huge manifesto, telling everyone they should read it.”

Eventually the bartender had enough and had him escorted out, according to Page Six.

Rodman has been roundly criticised for his trip to North Korea last week — where he met and watched basketball with the North Korean dictator.

He appeared on ABC’s “The Week” on Sunday and told an annoyed George Stephanopoulos:

“He loves control, because of his father, you know — stuff like that. But he’s just — he’s a great guy. He’s just a great guy. You sit down and talk to him.”

He was supposed to appear on ESPN’s “Outside the Lines” and CNN’s “Situation Room” to talk about his trip this week, but he abruptly cancelled those yesterday.

