Dennis Rodman Is Already Planning His Next Vacation To North Korea

A long, strange trip is about to get weirder.Dennis Rodman, the hall of fame NBA basketball player, told CNN affiliate KXJB that he’s already planning a return trip to the Hermit Kingdom, with Kim Jong-Un hosting.



“I don’t condone what he does, but he’s my friend,” Rodman told KXJB in Fargo, North Dakota.

Rodman continues to tell reporters that North Korea doesn’t want war, contrary to Kim Jong-Un’s threats to “wipe out” a South Korean island.

“He loves control, because of his father, you know — stuff like that,” Rodman told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos in an interview after his first trip. “But he’s just — he’s a great guy. He’s just a great guy. You sit down and talk to him.”

Agence France Press reports:

Military tensions on the Korean peninsula have risen to their highest level in years, with the communist state under the youthful Kim threatening nuclear war in response to UN sanctions imposed after its third atomic test last month.

It has also announced its unilateral shredding of the 60-year-old Korean War armistice and non-aggression pacts with Seoul in protest at a joint South Korean-US military exercise that began Monday.

