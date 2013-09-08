Upon Return From North Korea, Dennis Rodman Flips Out Over Questions About Jailed American Kenneth Bae

Courtesy of Vice Rodman and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during his first trip in February.

After returning from another visit with Kim Jong-un in North Korea, former basketball star Dennis Rodman blew up at reporters asking him about Kenneth Bae, an American citizen imprisoned in the isolated nation since November.

Previously, Rodman had urged Kim to release Bae, and had said he would ask Kim to do so on his second trip to the isolated nation this year. Sporting a silver, sequined, beret-style hat and shouting obscenities at journalists, Dennis Rodman remained his usual colourful self after arriving at Beijing’s airport.

In a video taken at the Beijing airport by Mail Online, Rodman showed pictures of himself and the leader of the Hermit Kingdom: One picture of the pair was at what appears to be a golf course, and another showed them speaking over dinner. Soon after, as Rodman tries to leave, he’s asked about Kenneth Bae.

“That’s not my job to ask about Kenneth Bae. Ask Obama about that,” Rodman shouted while trying to walk away. “Ask Obama … ask Hillary Clinton, ask those a–holes.”

Bae, a 45-year-old Christian missionary and tour operator, was sentenced to 15 years of hard labour for “hostile acts” while travelling in the country. Plans for diplomatic talks for his release broke down less than a week ago, according to The Guardian.

As he was leaving his Pyongyang hotel, Rodman told AP that Kim “really actually wants to change things,” and encouraged him to “say some very good, positive, and very good things about this country, that’s what we talked about a lot.”

“He is my friend for life. I don’t care what you guys think about him,” Rodman said of the dictator. “I don’t give a sh– about what people around the world think about him.”

