Here's Dennis Rodman Landing In North Korea Next To A Mesmerizing Poster At The Airport

Dennis Rodman landed in Pyongyang today to hang out with his pal Kim Jong-un, and help train the North Korean basketball team.

Here’s our favourite image:

Former NBA star Dennis Rodman, second right, walks towards immigrations at the capital airport for a flight to North Korea, in Beijing, China, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2013. Rodman is flying to North Korea to help train the national team and renew his friendship with the North’s young leader Kim Jong Un, a visit unaffected by the recent execution of Kim’s uncle in a dramatic political purge. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

And here’s another photo, this time of him with DPRK’s minister of sport

