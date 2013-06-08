Dennis Rodman Says LeBron Would Have Been Average In His Day

Dennis Rodman gave a dynamite interview today on the Dan Patrick Show.
Rodman touched on a lot of interesting topics. The highlights:
- Rodman said LeBron James would be an “average player” if he played in the late 80’s and early 90’s. He did go on to call LeBron a “hell of a player.”
- “In the game back then, you could hit people. Today all they do is (whine).”
- Rodman says the Heat have better talent than the 90’s Bulls, but the Bulls would easily beat them because they had “smarter players.”
- “I would take Bosh out of his game easy. That’s not even a problem (laughs).”
- According to Rodman, Michael Jordan would average “40 points a game, or more” if Jordan were in his prime today.
- He could not recall the name of Kim Jong-Un, the North Korean dictator he visited earlier this year.
Here’s the full interview, it’s a great one:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.