Dennis Rodman Says LeBron Would Have Been Average In His Day

Philip Johnson

Dennis Rodman gave a dynamite interview today on the Dan Patrick Show.

Rodman touched on a lot of interesting topics. The highlights:

  • Rodman said LeBron James would be an “average player” if he played in the late 80’s and early 90’s. He did go on to call LeBron a “hell of a player.” 
  • “In the game back then, you could hit people. Today all they do is (whine).”
  • Rodman says the Heat have better talent than the 90’s Bulls, but the Bulls would easily beat them because they had “smarter players.”
  • “I would take Bosh out of his game easy. That’s not even a problem (laughs).”
  • According to Rodman, Michael Jordan would average “40 points a game, or more” if Jordan were in his prime today.
  • He could not recall the name of Kim Jong-Un, the North Korean dictator he visited earlier this year.

Here’s the full interview, it’s a great one:

