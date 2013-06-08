Dennis Rodman Says LeBron Would Have Been Average In His Day

Dennis Rodman gave a dynamite interview today on the Dan Patrick Show.



Rodman touched on a lot of interesting topics. The highlights:

Rodman said LeBron James would be an “average player” if he played in the late 80’s and early 90’s. He did go on to call LeBron a “hell of a player.”

“In the game back then, you could hit people. Today all they do is (whine).”

Rodman says the Heat have better talent than the 90’s Bulls, but the Bulls would easily beat them because they had “smarter players.”

“I would take Bosh out of his game easy. That’s not even a problem (laughs).”

According to Rodman, Michael Jordan would average “40 points a game, or more” if Jordan were in his prime today.

He could not recall the name of Kim Jong-Un, the North Korean dictator he visited earlier this year.

Here’s the full interview, it’s a great one:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.