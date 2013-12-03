Dennis Rodman Is GQ's Least Influential Person Of The Year

Reuters Dennis Rodman is planning to make a third visit to North Korea in late December.

GQ just released its list of the

25 least influential peopleof 2013, and rounding out the top spot is none other than retired pro basketball player Dennis Rodman.

Aside from visiting the Vatican in March to “help” with the process of choosing a new pope, the eccentric former Chicago Bulls star lacked influence for another, pretty big reason.

In February, Rodman shot the breeze with North Korea’s dictator, Kim Jong Un — you know, the one with a dire human-rights record and secretive nuclear weapons program.

The visit made Rodman the first prominent American celebrity invited into the country, and his travel group (Vice Media filmmakers) some of the first known Americans to meet the leader.

If one visit wasn’t enough, Rodman returned to North Korea in September to secure the release of an American prisoner. Spoiler alert, he didn’t.

But he did relay some important information straight from the leader’s mouth: “Tell the American people we’re very cool.”

Also on GQ’s list of the year’s least influential people? Alex Rodriguez, Chris Culliver, Tim Tebow, and Manti Te’o’s fake dead girlfriend.

