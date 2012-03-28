Photo: Getty Images

Former NBA player Dennis Rodman is broke and “extremely sick,” according to the LA Times.According to court documents, Rodman owed $808,935 in back child support as of March 1, and another $51,441 in back spousal support.



In the court documents, Rodman’s attorney said that Rodman can barely pay for his living expenses and definitely cannot afford child support and spousal support. The attorneys representing him have worked pro bono.

The documents also state that Rodman is “extremely sick” but they do not explain what his illness is.

