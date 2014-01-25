Dennis Rodman Is Being Investigated Over Luxury Birthday Gifts For Kim Jong-un

AP Photo/David Guttenfelder A bottle of vodka with handmade illustrations of Rodman with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Rodman’s name in Korean sits on the roof of a car outside a Pyongyang hotel on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2014.

The U.S. is investigating whether Dennis Rodman violated U.S. sanctions against North Korea earlier this month when he brought thousands of dollars worth of luxury goods to the country for Kim Jong-un’s birthday, Josh Rogen of The Daily Beast reports.

The former NBA star reportedly brought Irish Jameson whiskey, European crystal, an Italian suit, a fur coat, an English Mulberry handbag for Kim’s wife, and several bottles of his own brand “Bad Arse Vodka.”

Rogen explains that the gifts for North Korea’s dictator “appear to be violations of United Nations Security Council Resolutions 1718, adopted in 2006, and UNSCR 2094, adopted in 2013″ as well as a U.S. law that makes it a violation “to have, directly or indirectly, imported, exported, or reexported luxury goods to or into North Korea.”

On his most recent trip to the Hermit Kingdom, Rodman sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to Kim before playing an exhibition basketball game and gave a drunken interview in which he defended Kim’s arrest of an American. He is now in rehab for alcoholism.

A U.S. official told the Daily Beast that the Treasury Department is currently looking into the allegations.

