Dennis Rodman Hopes To See 'That Gangnam Style Dude' While He's In North Korea

Photo: ESPN

Dennis Rodman and several members of the Globetrotters have traveled to North Korea on what he is describing as a “basketball diplomacy” trip according to Lynn Zinser of the New York Times. The trip is being filmed for a documentary and the group hopes to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who is said to be a “devoted basketball fan.”And while in North Korea Rodman got his North Koreas and South Koreas mixed up. Rodman sent out a tweet saying he is hoping to meet the Korean singer, Psy:



“Maybe I’ll run into the Gangnam Style dude while I’m here”

Later in the day, Psy replied to Rodman’s tweet to remind him there is more than one Korea:

All in all, this probably wasn’t the best way to begin a diplomatic mission.

