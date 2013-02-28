Dennis Rodman Hopes To See 'That Gangnam Style Dude' While He's In North Korea

Photo: ESPN
Dennis Rodman and several members of the Globetrotters have traveled to North Korea on what he is describing as a “basketball diplomacy” trip according to Lynn Zinser of the New York Times. The trip is being filmed for a documentary and the group hopes to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who is said to be a “devoted basketball fan.”And while in North Korea Rodman got his North Koreas and South Koreas mixed up. Rodman sent out a tweet saying he is hoping to meet the Korean singer, Psy:
“Maybe I’ll run into the Gangnam Style dude while I’m here”
Later in the day, Psy replied to Rodman’s tweet to remind him there is more than one Korea:
@dennisrodman I’m from #SOUTH man!!! kk
— PSY (@psy_oppa) February 27, 2013
All in all, this probably wasn’t the best way to begin a diplomatic mission.
